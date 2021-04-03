ENTERTAINMENT

Cook With Comali 2 3rd April 2021 Episode: Celebration Week Highlights!

Cook With Comali Season 2

We are returned with the details of the most beloved show cook cum comedy show, “Cook With Comali Season 2”, 3rd April 2021. The show is highly watched by every age group of audience and it is on the top of the TRP rating chart but the show is moving towards its end and with this news, the audience is upset but also waiting for their favorite contestant to win the show. The show will end in a few weeks and the finalists will compete in the final week.

Cook With Comali Season 2

Apart from this winning tension, the upcoming episodes will have rib-tickling comedy, fun-loving tasks including all the chefs and their dearest ones. The show already has astonishing popularity within the audience and the makers of the show are always created a high voltage of comedy in each next episode, and in today’s episode also the viewers will see a lot of crazy comedy along with the challenges. The five finalists of the show are:-

Cook With Comali Season 2 Finalists

  • Ashwin,
  • Baba Bhaskar,
  • Kani,
  • Pavithra,
  • Shakila

In the last episode, the many wildcard entries performed the tasks but only Rithika is featuring along with her mother in today’s episode. Pavithra also takes part in this weekend along with her lover which will break the heart of Pugal. Not only this some appealing twists and turns will be spots in today’s episode and the show will have a celebration week along with special guests including 5 top finalists. The judges, Venkatesh Bhat and Dhamu will deliver few jokes and giggle with the participants and their comali’s.

In today’s episode, the cooks perform the tasks while covering with blindfolds and their comali’s will guide them. With blindfolds, the cooks are making food. Madurai Muthu again made the show more fun with his lame jokes. The chefs pull Pugal’s legs and this creates a hilarious sequence on the show. The contestants are doing a lot of fun while cooking the food as the show is about the end the contestants along with judges make the show funnier. The viewers will highly miss the show and it’s difficult for them to digest the fact that this show is going to end soon.

Read More:

The show also going to give an immortal memory to the audience but before that the suspense to know the name of the winner is creating hype on social media. Though the show is a comedy show along with cooking the competition is not going to be easy only the best performer will win the show. Watch this hilarious episode of “Cook With Comali Season 2” on the Star Vijay channel at 6:30 PM.

