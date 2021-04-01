ENTERTAINMENT

Cook With Comali 2 Celebration Week 3rd & 4th April Episode: Baba Bhaskar and Manimegalai Missing, Winner Revealed? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Cook With Comali 2' celebration week winner highlights
'Cook With Comali 2' celebration week winner highlights

The mst popular reality show of Star Vijay, ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ will draw to a close in a couple of weeks. The finalists of ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ will fight it out in the finale week. However, this weekend will feature sensational comedy, entertaining tasks involving all the cooks and their loved ones.

Contents hide
1 ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ 3rd April Episode Highlights
2 ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ Finalists

‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ 3rd April Episode Highlights

The cooking cum comedy reality show is a sensational hit among the audience. The audience cannot digest the fact that the show will end in a couple of weeks. The best Comalis of this season, Pugal and Bala made an astounding impact on the audience.

The five finalists of ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ are Ashwin, Kani, Baba Bhaskar, Shakila, and Pavithra. There were multiple wildcard entries in the show. However, the sweetest among all was Rithika who will feature with her mother this weekend.

Pugal’s heartbreak moment is not far away as Pavithra enters the show this weekend with her beau. However, there will be some interesting twists and turns in the tasks for the celebration week episodes.

As always, the chief judges, Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhat will crack some jokes and have fun with the participants and fellow comalis. The ending of ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ will leave a void in the hearts of the people. Nevertheless, this weekend promises to be fun-filled and a fantastic run-through for the finale week.

As always, Madurai Muthu impresses with his sick jokes. Pugal is a standout of this week as well. The chefs love to pull his legs. The suspense around the winner of ‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ is making waves on social media. However, the competition is tough and it will go down to the wire.

‘Cook With Comali Season 2’ Finalists

  • Kani
  • Ashwin
  • Baba bhaskar
  • Shakila
  • Pavithra
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top