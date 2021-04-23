‘Cook With Comali 2’ contestant Ashwin Kumar’s new look photo goes viral on social media – TMT

It’s discovered that the present ‘Prepare dinner with Comali 2’, which was lately aired on Vijay TV, has come to an finish, and numerous followers have flocked to the present. It’s discovered that Kani was the winner within the present’s finale and Shakeela was second, and Ashwin was third.

It’s noteworthy that Ashwin has grow to be well-known on a distinct stage though everybody who attended the present grew to become well-known as ‘cooks’ and ‘Comalis.’ 1000’s of younger ladies, specifically, have grow to be Ashwin’s followers.

On this scenario, ‘Prepare dinner with Comali’ Ashwin has modified his look to a different stage and posted a brand new picture on his social media web page. Ashwin, who has been seen with a beard to date, seems totally different on this new look, sporting cooler and and not using a beard. Is that this the look of his new movie as Ashwin is alleged to have signed on to star in a movie?