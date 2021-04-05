Cook With Comali 2 Winner, Runner Up and Second Runner Up Leaked Ahead of Grand Finale? – TheNewsCrunch

Cook With Comali 2 draws to a close in the next week. The grand finale of Cook With Comali 2 will be telecasted on the 14th of April 2021 between 2PM to 7PM. Several guests including actor Simbu will grace the show. However, the suspense around the ‘Cook With Comali 2’ winner looms large among the audience.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ will be etched in the hearts of the audience forever. The marathon Grand finale event will be a five-hour-long show. The glitzy event will draw curtains on the sensational cooking cum comedy reality show. Several special guests including Simbu and other Vijay Television stars will be a part of the grand finale.

Kani won the Celebration round last week. The finale face-off will be a nail-biting finish to the second season of ‘Cook With Comali’.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Winner

According to reports, Kani is the ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Grand finale winner. Her consistent performances throughout the season guaranteed her the victory though she was not the audience’s favorite. However, her expertise deserved the title.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Runner Up

A highly talented Shakila bagged the runner-up of ‘Cook With Comali 2’. After entering the finals of ‘Cook With Comali 2’ through the wildcard round, Shakila stunned the judges with her amazing dishes Grand finale.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Second Runner Up

The heartthrob of the show, Ashwin won the second runner-up award. Ashwin is an inspiration to all the males in the society to cook and innovate like the budding actor.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Third Runner Up

Baba Bhaskar ended up in the fourth position. Pavithra was the fifth and final finalist of ‘Cook With Comali 2’. However, she was a stunning charm to the show.