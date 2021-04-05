ENTERTAINMENT

Cook With Comali 2 Winner, Runner Up and Second Runner Up Leaked Ahead of Grand Finale? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
cooku with comali 2 grand finale winner runner up
cooku with comali 2 grand finale winner runner up

Cook With Comali 2 draws to a close in the next week. The grand finale of Cook With Comali 2 will be telecasted on the 14th of April 2021 between 2PM to 7PM. Several guests including actor Simbu will grace the show. However, the suspense around the ‘Cook With Comali 2’ winner looms large among the audience.

Contents hide
1 ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Grand Finale Updates
1.1 ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Winner
1.2 ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Runner Up
1.3 ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Second Runner Up
1.4 ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Third Runner Up

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Grand Finale Updates

‘Cook With Comali 2’ will be etched in the hearts of the audience forever. The marathon Grand finale event will be a five-hour-long show. The glitzy event will draw curtains on the sensational cooking cum comedy reality show. Several special guests including Simbu and other Vijay Television stars will be a part of the grand finale.

Kani won the Celebration round last week. The finale face-off will be a nail-biting finish to the second season of ‘Cook With Comali’.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Winner

According to reports, Kani is the ‘Cook With Comali 2’ Grand finale winner. Her consistent performances throughout the season guaranteed her the victory though she was not the audience’s favorite. However, her expertise deserved the title.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Runner Up

A highly talented Shakila bagged the runner-up of ‘Cook With Comali 2’. After entering the finals of ‘Cook With Comali 2’ through the wildcard round, Shakila stunned the judges with her amazing dishes Grand finale.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Second Runner Up

The heartthrob of the show, Ashwin won the second runner-up award. Ashwin is an inspiration to all the males in the society to cook and innovate like the budding actor.

‘Cook With Comali 2’ Third Runner Up

Baba Bhaskar ended up in the fourth position. Pavithra was the fifth and final finalist of ‘Cook With Comali 2’.  However, she was a stunning charm to the show.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
697
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
696
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
690
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
689
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
677
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
671
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
649
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
572
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
547
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
546
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top