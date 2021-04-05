ENTERTAINMENT

Cook With Comali Season 2 3rd April 2021 Episode: Grand Finale Cook With Comali 2 Winners Name Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan?

Here we are with a written episode update of your most watchable show “Cookie With Comali 2” on 4th April 2021. The popular cooking show is about to close after a week. The show is becoming more appealing as it’s coming to its’s end. The finalists are giving their best to register to win on the name. Well in this week we will gonna see them performing interesting and exciting tasks. This is the cooking cum comedy show which c helps the show to rank on the top of the TRP list.

Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan

In the last episode, we have seen that the family members of the participants were there to support them and keeps them motivated to perform better. The contestants are under pressure as the finale week is near and they are wishing town the title. All the participants are talented and they have sharp skills to cook something unique. While in the last task we have seen that they have performed commendably and judges were impressed by their presentation.

Cook with Comali Season 2 Title Winner Name 2021: Who won The Cook with Comali 2 Prize Money, First Runner Up!

The best contestant of the show this year are Pougal and ball both are cooked several unique dishes and won many tasks. Hence they have high chances to win the show. We have seen that there was named a finalist in the show who did a remarkable job. And there are five participants who save their spots in a finalist name includes Ashwin, Kani, Baba, Bhaskar Shakil, and Pavithra.

In tonight’s episode, we will go to see the participants performing under the pressure but the family members and the judge’s use to set the environments at the hilarious course. On another side, we will also see them dancing to the rocking songs. Whereas their family members use to boost them so that they can perform tirelessly. Hence this one is the celebration week of the show.

Contestants tonight will be seen cracking jokes at each other and laugh’s out loud. This is the most-watched show on the channel and fans are disheartened as it soon be going off-air. The audience is excited to know who will be going to win the show. And for this, you have to watch the full episode on Star Vijay at 6:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.

