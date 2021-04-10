Cook with Comali Season 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Cook with Comali 2 Winner Name, Prize Money, First Runner Up

Cook With Comali Season 2 is moving towards its end and the audience is eagerly waiting to know the name of the winner of this season. The last week was the semi-finale week in which three participants come up as the finalists of the show. The show is already on the top of the TRP rating and it’s created a huge separate fan base. Kani, Ashwin and Baba Bhaskar are the three finalists of this cook cum comedy based show.
Cook with Comali Season 2 Grand Finale Live Updates
We will Provide you here’s Every Single Details About Cook with Comali Season 2 Grand Finale, wait for we also reveal Cook with Comali 2 Winner Name.
As now we have three finalists the audience wants to know the name of the winner and each fan wants their favourite finalist to win the show. As the viewers already watched Kani has been the first finalist of the show and later on Aswin and Baba Bhaskar registered their name as a finalist. Two names are coming as a winner of the show Ashwin or Baba Bhaskar.
Cook with Comali 2 Winner Name
Ashwin shows his winner capabilities on the show through his performance whereas Baba Bhaskar shows his winner capabilities through his acting, cooking and comic skills. At the beginning of this season, 9 contestants joined the show and show their performance in each episode but now only a few are left. It is expected that Baba Bhaskar is the favourite one who can win this show.
Apart from this week, the two weeks are still left for announcing the name of the winner. Though we already have three finalists and it is assuming that there will be some wild card entries that will be going to join the show in these two weeks. These wild card entries will directly join the competition in the finale. But as of now, the winner prediction is stuck between two names and it is interesting to watch who will be going to come up as a winner of this show.
Despite this, the fans are feeling quite bad as their favourite show will be going to end soon and they will be going to miss the craziness of the contestants. Though the show name is based on cooking this show is more than a cooking show. This show is the full package of entertainment where the viewers watch all kind of elements including tasks, comedy and the madness of the contestants altogether in the one show. This show is highly appreciated by every age group of viewers. The Grand finale date of the show is expected to be on 11th April 2021.