Cook With Comali Season 2: Kani or Ashwin – who do you think should Cook With Comali 2 Title Winner? Vote now

The most beloved show “Cook With Comali Season 2” is about to end and the premier of the grand finale is near. As the days are going the audiences are keenly searching for knowing the name of the winner of the show. The fans are searching for the name of the winner of the show on the Internet and here we are present to give all kind of information which is related to the show. Read the entire article from start to end to know each and every single detail about the show. For becoming the winner of this comedy cum cooking show will the battle will be fought between the five contestants.

Cook with Comali Season 2 Title Winner Name

As we already informed the readers that the grand finale will be the five-hour-long episode of this season where the finalists will show their best cooking skills in order to impress the judges. This last episode will be the do and die situation for the five finalists. The final episodes will feature a lot of entertainment on the set of the show, including epic humor, delicious dishes, and the special guests who will make the episode more interesting to watch.

Cook with Comali 2 Grand Finale

The grand finale of the show will be broadcasted on Wednesday 14th April 2021. The makers in the mood to make the last episode more amazing and special to watch and in this order, they are doing their best. This last episode will remind the show the audience. From here on they will wait to watch the next season. The special guest of the show will be the most amazing actor Simbu and his presence will fill another level of energy among the finalists.

Cook with Comali Season 2 Winner Kani vs Ashwin

The finalists will face many challenges and tasks before winning the crown of the reality show and the contestant who will win all the challenges will be the winner of this season. After a long break, Manimegalai will join the grand finale. The most beloved pair of the season CWC2 Shivangi and Ashwin will be performed the tasks for the last time on the set of the show.

The pairings of this grand finale will be going to give their all strength to make the episode more funny and interesting as this will be the last chance for them to impress the judges along with the audience. The pairs for the “Grand Finale” of the show are: Again Ashwin is pairing with Shivangi, Bala is pairing with Kani, Manimegalai is pairing with Pavithra. The name who is highlighting as the winner of the show is Kani. But the fans want to see Ashwin as the winner of the show who might be the second runner up and the first runner up will be Shakila.