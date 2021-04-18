ENTERTAINMENT

Cook With Comali Season 3 Leaked Contestants List and Starting Date!

Avatar
By
Posted on
The most well-liked and watchable cooking cum comedy actuality present “Cooku with Comali” of Tamil language has been created an enormous fan base in its season 2. Season 2 acquired a number of constructive responses from the viewers which makes the makers launch season 3 as quickly as attainable. Whereas that is the happiest information for the present fanatic. Season 2 was the sensational hit of the Star Vihay television Channel.

Prepare dinner With Comali Season 3 Contestants Checklist

The present not solely primarily based on the cooking it was additionally showered comedy sequences which stored the viewers linked to it. The grand finale of season 2 was launched on 14 April 2021, which was created a buzz over social media and the winner is Kani. He’s essentially the most deserving one as he was acquired good performer of the day many instances within the season. If we speak about Pougal then he was essentially the most entertaining particular person within the b present who stored the opposite individuals joyful and stress-free.

In season 3 we’ll gonna see Chef Venkatesh Bhatt and Chef Dhamu because the judges of the present. Whereas chef Venkatesh Bhatt can be gonna host the present Prepare dinner with Kirikku, which has been the remake of the unique present “Cooku with Comali”. Whereas season 3 may even gonna amaze the viewers and once more receives love from the viewers. The viewers is worked up for the airing of season 3. The set of the present will gonna fully completely different and profitable from season 2.

The viewers will gonna see Bala, Pugazh and Shivangi on the present once more. Three of them have been essentially the most trending performers of season 2. Their charisma amused the viewers within the final two seasons. Season third of the present shall be continued by the host Rakshan. Nicely, it’s anticipated that there’ll solely be a single wild card entry this time.

As per the sources, the manufacturing of the present will begin in August 2021 underneath the manufacturing home Media Masons. The airing of season 3 will happen in September 2021 however as everyone knows that it’s a pandemic time so, there shall be a delay in it. The most well-liked fixed of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 may be seen in season 3.

