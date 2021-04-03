Cook with Comley 2 Winner: Who will be the CWC Season 2 Grand Finale Winner? – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

‘Cook with Komali’ has been a top-notch Tamil comedy show-based reality cooking competition where they team up with a comedian each week, which is the essence of the show – the first season 16 November 2019 On Disney + Hotstar. It became an instant hit due to the show’s excellent concept.

The contestants are called Komali. And he is seen by none other than Chef Damodaran and Chef Venkatesh Bhatt. The show is produced under Media Masons.

Season 2 finale:

With Coomley Season 2 with Cook about to end in less than a week. Hafta showed up pompously and was making an appearance with all the cooks along with their loved ones, which had gala time.

While this is just the ongoing rehearsal for Coomley 2 with Cook, fans and his curiosities have made him impatient to seek the Grand Finale’s champion.

With the cheery week and celebrations coming to an end, each contestant in the competition is sure to be strangled as they attempt to perform their best as the winner of the show.

Who will win?:

There are five contestants who have proved their excellence in this culinary competition from the beginning – Kani and Baba Bhaskar, who are difficult to overtake, Shakeela, who can be a decent, potential winner based on special ingredients and actions.

This makes it to Kani and Ashwin, the competition between these two mastermind chefs would be worth watching if they get there. The winner of the first season 1 was Vanita.

The Grand Finale will decide the fate of the contestants, announcing the winner of this episode, the episode will air on 14 April 2021, the Grand Finale on 14 April 2021.

Cook with Komali 2 Grand Finale:

It will be a great 5-hour episode with special guests adding glam and glitz to it. Viewers will like this fun wheel ride which is the grand finale. Well, it is up to the audience now, because it is a voting-based show, which will be the highest voted contestant, and thus the winner.