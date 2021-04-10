Cookku with Kirikku 10 April 2021: Kichcha Sudeep as special guest for grand premiere, contestants and Judges revealed – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Cookku with Kirikku 10 April 2021: Kichcha Sudeep as special guest for grand premiere, contestants and Judges revealed

This is the first time in the history of the Kannada TV world that a big comedy banquet show titled ‘Cookku with Kirikku’ will have a grand premiere. Actor Kichcha Sudeep will be the special guest of this grand premiere. ‘Cookku with Kirikku’ is a remake of the popular reality Tamil cookery show ‘Cook with Comali’

The grand opening of ‘Cookku with Kirikku’ kicks off at 8:30 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Akul Balaji will make everyone laugh during the ‘Cookku with Kirikku’ as a host. Sihi Kahi Chandru will be one of the judges of this cookery comedy show. Venkatesh Bhatt, who is known to be a big chef worldwide, will be joining the show as the other judge.

‘Cookku with Kirikku’ is a special event where 16 celebrities of Kannada television cook together on a single platform. Together, food and laughter will fill the stomachs of the audience. As the name of the show ‘Cooku with Kirikku’ is a joint effort between two groups of ‘Cookku’ and ‘kirikku’ to make a dish that can win judges’ approval. Each episode features a single cook and an annoying pair of ‘Kirikku’ to aid the cook.

Cookku with Kirikku Contestants

  • Sundar Veena
  • Church of Keerthi
  • Chandan Kumar
  • Kavitha Gowda
  • Vanitha Vasu alias Rekha Mohan
  • Remo
  • Lasya nagaraj
  • Arun Sagar
  • Pratham
  • Karunya Ram
  • Chaitra Vasudevan
  • Nayana
  • Vishwa
  • Abighna Bhat
  • Apoorva
  • Jagappa
