ENTERTAINMENT

Cookku with Kirikku 10th April 2021 Episode Grand Premiere Contestants List And Judges

Avatar
By
Posted on
Cookku with Kirikku

Kannada Tv has been coming up with an exciting show and this is the very first time in the history of this channel. The show is coming which is gonna be a comedy banquet titled “Cookku with Kirikku” which will gonna have a grand premiere. Well, the audience will be going to see their most beloved actor KIchha Sudeep as the special guest on the show. As per the sources, it will be the remake of the cookery com-comedy reality show “Cooku with Comali” which also gonna have a grand finale in the upcoming week.

Cookku with Kirikku

Let’s have a look at some important details of the cookku with Kirikku:-

Cookku with Kirikku will gonna have the grand opening on April 10, 2021, at 8:30 pm on the Colors Kannada channel and you may also enjoy the show on Sunday at 9:00 pm. Akul Balaji will go to host the entire season of the forthcoming reality show. The two most profound personalities known for their job cooking are gonna be the part of the show as the judges, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Venkatesh Bhatt are the names of the judges.

“Cookku with Kirikku” is a reality show in which we will going to witness 16 celebrities of the Knnaada channel who are gonna be cook together on the same platform. Hence the show is gonna make the audience pain their stomach as it is obviously gonna be jammed up with numerous comedy sequences. They have been announced with the different challenges and to perform them they only have limited timing for this.

So set in front of your tv on April 14, 2021, to enjoy the show. The makers mainly focus on two things cooking and comedy, this format of the show will gonna keep the audience engaged with it.

Cookku with Kirikku Contestants List

Here is the name of the 16 Celebes:-

  • Sundar Veena,
  • Church of Keerthi
  • Chandan Kumar
  • Kavitha Gowda
  • Vanitha Vasu alias Rekha Mohan
  • Remo
  • Lasya nagaraj
  • Arun Sagar
  • Pratham
  • Karunya Ram
  • Chaitra Vasudevan
  • Nayana
  • Vishwa
  • Abighna Bhat
  • Apoorva
  • Jagappa

Kiccha Sudeep is the most beloved actor in the Kannada film industry and his appearance will go a profit at the start of the show as the audience will definitely watch the grand premiere.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
861
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
858
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
825
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
802
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
753
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
667
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
667
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top