Cookku with Kirikku 10th April 2021 Episode Grand Premiere Contestants List And Judges

Kannada Tv has been coming up with an exciting show and this is the very first time in the history of this channel. The show is coming which is gonna be a comedy banquet titled “Cookku with Kirikku” which will gonna have a grand premiere. Well, the audience will be going to see their most beloved actor KIchha Sudeep as the special guest on the show. As per the sources, it will be the remake of the cookery com-comedy reality show “Cooku with Comali” which also gonna have a grand finale in the upcoming week.

Let’s have a look at some important details of the cookku with Kirikku:-

Cookku with Kirikku will gonna have the grand opening on April 10, 2021, at 8:30 pm on the Colors Kannada channel and you may also enjoy the show on Sunday at 9:00 pm. Akul Balaji will go to host the entire season of the forthcoming reality show. The two most profound personalities known for their job cooking are gonna be the part of the show as the judges, Sihi Kahi Chandru and Venkatesh Bhatt are the names of the judges.

“Cookku with Kirikku” is a reality show in which we will going to witness 16 celebrities of the Knnaada channel who are gonna be cook together on the same platform. Hence the show is gonna make the audience pain their stomach as it is obviously gonna be jammed up with numerous comedy sequences. They have been announced with the different challenges and to perform them they only have limited timing for this.

So set in front of your tv on April 14, 2021, to enjoy the show. The makers mainly focus on two things cooking and comedy, this format of the show will gonna keep the audience engaged with it.

Cookku with Kirikku Contestants List

Here is the name of the 16 Celebes:-

Sundar Veena,

Church of Keerthi

Chandan Kumar

Kavitha Gowda

Vanitha Vasu alias Rekha Mohan

Remo

Lasya nagaraj

Arun Sagar

Pratham

Karunya Ram

Chaitra Vasudevan

Nayana

Vishwa

Abighna Bhat

Apoorva

Jagappa

Kiccha Sudeep is the most beloved actor in the Kannada film industry and his appearance will go a profit at the start of the show as the audience will definitely watch the grand premiere.