ENTERTAINMENT

Cookku with Kirikku Host, Contestants List, Start Date & Timing (Star Suvarna)

Avatar
By
Posted on
Cookku with Kirikku Host, Contestants List

Star Suvarna is warming up to bring another full-on entertainment show in its channel soon. The name of the brand new show is Cookku with Kirikku. As the title of the show suggests, the show is a reality cooking show which is similar to the format of Cook with Comail. So, The show’s promo video is out and it got the show a lot of hype.

In this article, we will be talking about the promo of Star Suvarna. Also, know more about the contestants’ details and premiere date and timing.

Contents hide
1 Cookku with Kirikku Host
2 Cookku with Kirikku Contestants List
3 Start Date & Timing (Star Suvarna)

Cookku with Kirikku Host

The appearance of Akul Balaji as the host and Kichacha Sudeep has increased the hype and expectations of the viewers. On an interview with the Times of India, Akul Balaji said and I quote- “It will be a fun-filled cookery show which has a new concept that has never been tried before on Kannada television.

We will be having contestants who are celebrities and common people cooking a variety of dishes along with Sihi Kahi Chandru.”

Cookku with Kirikku Contestants List

The people that will be the part of the Cookku with Kirikki as the contestants’ are as follows-

• Chandan Kumar
Karunya Ram
• Kavitha Gowda
• Church of Keerth
• Pratham
• Taranga Vishwa
• Arun Sagar
• Sihi Kahi Chandru

It goes without saying that there will be many other contestants who will bless the show with their presence. so, The list of the contestants’ will get upload on the website as soon as we get the information.

Start Date & Timing (Star Suvarna)

The show Cookku with Kirikku will release on 10th of April at 6:30 pm on the weekendsso mark the date on your calendar. You can watch the show on Star Suavarna. Also, the show will be available to watch online on the official website of Hotstar or the application of Hotstar after installing it from google play store.

Moreover, If you are a cook or interested to watch amazing recipes, you should not miss the show. So, stay tuned to know more information about the all the television shows. Till then, take care of yourself and your family.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
766
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
764
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
755
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
732
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
724
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
683
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
653
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
613
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
608
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top