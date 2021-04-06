Cookku with Kirikku Host, Contestants List, Start Date & Timing (Star Suvarna)

Star Suvarna is warming up to bring another full-on entertainment show in its channel soon. The name of the brand new show is Cookku with Kirikku. As the title of the show suggests, the show is a reality cooking show which is similar to the format of Cook with Comail. So, The show’s promo video is out and it got the show a lot of hype.
In this article, we will be talking about the promo of Star Suvarna. Also, know more about the contestants’ details and premiere date and timing.
Cookku with Kirikku Host
The appearance of Akul Balaji as the host and Kichacha Sudeep has increased the hype and expectations of the viewers. On an interview with the Times of India, Akul Balaji said and I quote- “It will be a fun-filled cookery show which has a new concept that has never been tried before on Kannada television.
We will be having contestants who are celebrities and common people cooking a variety of dishes along with Sihi Kahi Chandru.”
Cookku with Kirikku Contestants List
The people that will be the part of the Cookku with Kirikki as the contestants’ are as follows-
• Chandan Kumar
Karunya Ram
• Kavitha Gowda
• Church of Keerth
• Pratham
• Taranga Vishwa
• Arun Sagar
• Sihi Kahi Chandru
It goes without saying that there will be many other contestants who will bless the show with their presence. so, The list of the contestants’ will get upload on the website as soon as we get the information.
Start Date & Timing (Star Suvarna)
The show Cookku with Kirikku will release on 10th of April at 6:30 pm on the weekendsso mark the date on your calendar. You can watch the show on Star Suavarna. Also, the show will be available to watch online on the official website of Hotstar or the application of Hotstar after installing it from google play store.
Moreover, If you are a cook or interested to watch amazing recipes, you should not miss the show. So, stay tuned to know more information about the all the television shows. Till then, take care of yourself and your family.