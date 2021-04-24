LATEST

Cookku With Krikku Kannada Grand Premiere Episode 24th April 2021 Update: Check Today’s Highlights

Avatar
By
Posted on
Cookku With Krikku Kannada Grand Premiere Episode 24th April 2021 Update: Check Today's Highlights



So, most recently, we now have witnessed the winner of the second season of Cooku With Comali. Nicely, not too long ago Kani Thiru has emerged because the winner of the present. However because the leisure will Prepare dinner With Comali has over, the present has tailored by Kannada tv as Cookku with Krikku. The Kannada model of the cooking-comedy present had introduced amidst the second season of the Cooku with Comali. Ever Because the present has introduced it began gaming the eye of the viewers. Later, the newest promos of the present additionally fetch the consideration of the viewers.

This would be the first season of Cookku With Krikku that premiered on tenth April 2021 at 8:30 PM. One of many dazzling stars of Sandalwood Kichcha Sudeep and Abhinaya Chakravarthy has appeared because the visitor of the present within the premiere. They’re the chief visitor of the grand occasion. We even have watched that hysterical dialog together with contestants and encourages them to carry out higher in all of the duties. Later, all of the contenders current a particular cake for Sudeep with a view to rejoice the auspicious event of his 25 years within the leisure business.

Nicely, the present has chosen its prime 8 contestants which have already paired together with the Kirkus. Whereas all of the contestants are all set to seem and compete in all of the duties. Furthermore, the present launched Sihikaahi Chandru and Chef Venkatesh Bhat reprising because the decide within the present after the current cooking and comedy present. The all-new season of the cooking present is being hosted by Akul Balaji.

If we speak in regards to the contestants Lasya Nagaraj, Sundar veena, Kavitha Gowda, Chandan Kumar, Vanitha Vasu, Remo, Kirik Keerthi, and Apoorva are the contestants. On one other hand, Abhijna Vishwanath, Jagappa, Vishwa, Arun Sagar, Karunya Ram, Nayana, Pratham, Chaithra Vasudevan, Lokesh are the Kiriku within the present. All of the contestants and Kiriku have paired with one another to carry out all of the upcoming duties. Nicely, this would be the first-ever cooking and comedy Kannada present.

All the newest glimpse of the present are extremely entertaining and fascinating. The viewers can get pleasure from all the newest episodes of the present on Star Suvarna at 9 PM each Saturday and Sunday. All of the viewers can even get pleasure from all of the episodes on Disney+Hotstar anytime. Get all of the written episode replace on Cooku With Krikku right here at Social Telecast.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top