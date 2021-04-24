Cookku With Krikku Kannada Grand Premiere Episode 24th April 2021 Update: Check Today’s Highlights







So, most recently, we now have witnessed the winner of the second season of Cooku With Comali. Nicely, not too long ago Kani Thiru has emerged because the winner of the present. However because the leisure will Prepare dinner With Comali has over, the present has tailored by Kannada tv as Cookku with Krikku. The Kannada model of the cooking-comedy present had introduced amidst the second season of the Cooku with Comali. Ever Because the present has introduced it began gaming the eye of the viewers. Later, the newest promos of the present additionally fetch the consideration of the viewers.

This would be the first season of Cookku With Krikku that premiered on tenth April 2021 at 8:30 PM. One of many dazzling stars of Sandalwood Kichcha Sudeep and Abhinaya Chakravarthy has appeared because the visitor of the present within the premiere. They’re the chief visitor of the grand occasion. We even have watched that hysterical dialog together with contestants and encourages them to carry out higher in all of the duties. Later, all of the contenders current a particular cake for Sudeep with a view to rejoice the auspicious event of his 25 years within the leisure business.

Nicely, the present has chosen its prime 8 contestants which have already paired together with the Kirkus. Whereas all of the contestants are all set to seem and compete in all of the duties. Furthermore, the present launched Sihikaahi Chandru and Chef Venkatesh Bhat reprising because the decide within the present after the current cooking and comedy present. The all-new season of the cooking present is being hosted by Akul Balaji.

If we speak in regards to the contestants Lasya Nagaraj, Sundar veena, Kavitha Gowda, Chandan Kumar, Vanitha Vasu, Remo, Kirik Keerthi, and Apoorva are the contestants. On one other hand, Abhijna Vishwanath, Jagappa, Vishwa, Arun Sagar, Karunya Ram, Nayana, Pratham, Chaithra Vasudevan, Lokesh are the Kiriku within the present. All of the contestants and Kiriku have paired with one another to carry out all of the upcoming duties. Nicely, this would be the first-ever cooking and comedy Kannada present.

All the newest glimpse of the present are extremely entertaining and fascinating. The viewers can get pleasure from all the newest episodes of the present on Star Suvarna at 9 PM each Saturday and Sunday. All of the viewers can even get pleasure from all of the episodes on Disney+Hotstar anytime. Get all of the written episode replace on Cooku With Krikku right here at Social Telecast.