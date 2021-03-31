Cooku with Comali Season 2 Winner: This entrant will become the title winner of Cook with Comali Season 2

Cooku with Comali is a comedic cooking show in Tamil that combines contestants with comedians who are amateur cooks. The show, which first aired on Star Vijay and Disney + Hotstar on November 16, 2019, is set to complete two successful seasons.

Season 2, which began in November 2020, is rocking with high TRP, and as it gets closer to the final episode, theories are circulating as to who will win Season 2. The show featured Madurai Muthu, Deepa Shankar, Dharsha Gupta, Rithika Tamil Selvi, Shakeela, Pavithra Lakshmi, Kani Thiru, Baba Bhaskar and Ashwini Kumar Lakshmikanthan.

Who are the finalists?

Semi-finals of the show that aired last week, with Kani being the first contestant to receive the final ticket, followed by Ashwini and Baba Bhaskar. We also saw the participation of 2 more wildcard participants in the final, Shakeela and Pavithra.

As much as fans are going crazy with the finale, they are also sad that the show is coming to an end with a complete package of comedy, madness and cooking that they have been working on for so long.

Who is the winner of the show?

The winner’s prediction falls between the two names, Ashwini and Baba Bhaskar, but Baba Bhaskar’s acting, cooking and comedy skills could make him an undisputed winner. However, it only takes a few days for us to get to know the winner, so let’s hope our favorite contestant wins the show.

When is the Cook with Comali Air finale?

It has been announced that the final episode of Cook with Comali Season 2 will air on Sunday on April 11. The winner will be announced by Chef Damu and Venkatesh Bhat with the main celebrity guests. You can watch all episodes of Cook with Comali: Season 2 online on Disney + Hotstar.

The show has also been adapted into a Kannada version released on April 10, 2021 On Star Suvarna.