ENTERTAINMENT

Cooku With Kiruku 25th April 2021 Latest Episode Update: Performances & Judges

Avatar
By
Posted on
Cooku With Kiruku 25th April 2021 Latest Episode Update: Performances & Judges

We’re right here to maintain you up to date with the written episode of your favourite singing actuality present “Cooku With Kirku” on twenty fifth April 2021. That is the comedian cookery present which we’ll be going to entertain you thru the present it episode tonight. The present has a mixture of eight skilled cooks with eight comedians and each will going to fetch essentially the most hilarious and entertaining content material to their viewers. Properly, their combine will go to fetch a catastrophe within the kitchen.

The idea of the large contains, contributors will probably be introduced by the a number of duties through which 9they should ready one of the best dish and the duties are utterly totally different and distinctive fro every per each single weekend. The staff which is able to go to carry out finest has the chance to the immune from the elimination. We will say this one is the proper present to disclose all of your intentions and enjoys your weekends at residence together with your loved ones members.

The present has eight contestants in its first season, right here the listing of the Cooku with Kirikku:-

  • Lasya Nagaraj: she is an actress by occupation.
  • Sundar Veena: he’s an actor within the televiosn.
  • Kavitha Gowda: An actress by occupation.
  • Chandhan Kumar: A well-liked actor of TMT soaps.
  • Vanitha Vasu: she is essentially the most lovely actress.
  • Remo: Artist by occupation.
  • Kirki Keerthi: A well-known YouTuber.
  • Apoorva: A profound television actress.

The makers of the have targeted on the leisure half within the present so, the viewers stays linked to it and they’re going to develop into on the prime of the TRP listing. Properly, the primary episode of the present was extremely appreciated by the viewers and the makers try their finest to maintain the viewers giggle so much. The contributors within the present will probably be seen having fun with the duty and performing it easily with none stress because the host of the present will going to crack hilarious sequences.

As everyone knows it’s essentially the most troublesome time for the nation as a consequence of covid-19, thus tv is the one method to maintain ourselves optimistic and blissful. This present is gonna make you giggle out loud and can make it easier to to disclose your stress and observe social distancing which essential for all of us and our households. Keep residence, Keep Secure. As his the one method all of us should battle towards the corona virus. Don’t overlook to look at the present on Colours Kannada.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top