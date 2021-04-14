LATEST

Coolie No 1, Review , Release Date, Plot, budget, Trailer, Story

Avatar
By
Posted on
Coolie No 1
Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1 | Evaluate | Price range | Evaluate | Star Forged | Trailer | Plot | Story | Varun Dhawan | Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No.1 Film Comedy Drama is a remake film of 1995. Within the main star forged of this film, you will see Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan.This film goes to be launched in India on Christmas, 25 December 2020. If you happen to too have been ready for this film for a very long time, then your wait is over and your favorite film Coolie No.1 goes to be launched.

Contents hide
1 Price range
2 Star Forged
3 Trailer
4 Assortment
5 Story’
6 Evaluate

Price range

Coolie No.1 Film Comedy Drama is a romantic film and this film is a median price range film. The whole price range of this film is believed to be round ₹ 50 crores. This film will not be being launched in theaters, so the promoting value and manufacturing of this film Price is spent ₹ 10 crores, so the overall price range of this film is round ₹ 60 crores.

Star Forged

  • Varun Dhawan as Raju Coolie / Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh
  • Sara Ali Khan as Sarah Rozario
  • Paresh Rawal as Jeffery Rozario
  • Javed Jaffrey as Jai Kishen / Jackson
  • Rajpal Yadav as Mama
  • Johnny Lever as Inspector Jagjit Godbole
  • Sahil Vaid as Deepak
  • Shikha Talsania as Anju Rozario
  • Vikas Verma as Mahesh
  • Manoj Joshi as Supervisor
  • Anil Dhawan as Mahendra Pratap Singh
  • Bharati Achrekar as Dadi

Trailer

Assortment

, Coolie No.1 film will not be releasing within the cinema home, because of this, the field workplace assortment of Coolie No.1 film can’t be instructed that the digital rights of this film have been bought by Prime Video. To be launched on December 25, 2020,

this film will likely be seen on prime video. If Amazon Prime Video makes any type of official announcement associated to the gathering of Coolie No.1 film then we’ll absolutely share you on this article.

Story’

Evaluate

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
8
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
6
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top