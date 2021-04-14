Coolie No 1, Review , Release Date, Plot, budget, Trailer, Story

Coolie No 1 | Evaluate | Price range | Evaluate | Star Forged | Trailer | Plot | Story | Varun Dhawan | Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No.1 Film Comedy Drama is a remake film of 1995. Within the main star forged of this film, you will see Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan.This film goes to be launched in India on Christmas, 25 December 2020. If you happen to too have been ready for this film for a very long time, then your wait is over and your favorite film Coolie No.1 goes to be launched.

Coolie No.1 Film Comedy Drama is a romantic film and this film is a median price range film. The whole price range of this film is believed to be round ₹ 50 crores. This film will not be being launched in theaters, so the promoting value and manufacturing of this film Price is spent ₹ 10 crores, so the overall price range of this film is round ₹ 60 crores.

Varun Dhawan as Raju Coolie / Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh

as Raju Coolie / Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh Sara Ali Khan as Sarah Rozario

as Sarah Rozario Paresh Rawal as Jeffery Rozario

Jeffery Rozario Javed Jaffrey as Jai Kishen / Jackson

Jai Kishen / Jackson Rajpal Yadav as Mama

Mama Johnny Lever as Inspector Jagjit Godbole

Inspector Jagjit Godbole Sahil Vaid as Deepak

Deepak Shikha Talsania as Anju Rozario

Anju Rozario Vikas Verma as Mahesh

Mahesh Manoj Joshi as Supervisor

Supervisor Anil Dhawan as Mahendra Pratap Singh

Mahendra Pratap Singh Bharati Achrekar as Dadi

, Coolie No.1 film will not be releasing within the cinema home, because of this, the field workplace assortment of Coolie No.1 film can’t be instructed that the digital rights of this film have been bought by Prime Video. To be launched on December 25, 2020,

this film will likely be seen on prime video. If Amazon Prime Video makes any type of official announcement associated to the gathering of Coolie No.1 film then we’ll absolutely share you on this article.

