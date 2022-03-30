Cooper Hefner, ‘Harry Potter’ star Scarlett Byrne welcome twins

Double trouble!

Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne welcomed twin girls on Saturday.

Cooper, 30, posted a series of photos for instagram Own Tuesday, the “Harry Potter” actress, 31, and their newborn daughters, Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl.

The sweet snaps featured Cooper posing next to Byron as he held Marigold and Blossom in his hospital bed, wearing a matching hat with twin bows, Cooper walking with the kids in his car seat carrier and the girls. Ko was sleeping in the same white and pink pajamas.

“Today, we’re back at home,” a “so happy” Cooper captioned his post. “How blessed we are that we have received the gift of his life. How lucky we are that we have got this love.”