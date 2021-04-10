Cooper’s ‘career ending’ challenge on Jesus as VAR overturn yellow card

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper was deservedly dismissed for a ‘career ending’ challenge on Man City’s Gabriel Jesus on Saturday.

That’s the verdict of Trevor Sinclair, who is on co-commentary duties at the Etihad for the Premier League clash.

BT Sport Cooper got some of the ball but went on to catch Jesus’ right knee

BT Sport The Leeds skipper was shown red after a lengthy VAR review deemed the challenge was a red card

Leeds were reduced to 10 men just moments after taking a shock lead through Stuart Dallas, as Cooper became the first Leeds player to be shown his marching orders this season.

Cooper was initially shown a yellow card but referee Andre Marriner upgraded that to red after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

“The look of that impact by Copper and his right boot into the side of his [Jesus’] right knee is so dangerous. That can be career-ending,” Sinclair said.

“He’ll be embarrassed by that challenge. Committed and honest yes, but it’s out of control and the right call from the referee.

Leeds will have to hold on to their advantage with just 10 men… Liam Cooper is given his marching orders for this challenge on Gabriel Jesus. pic.twitter.com/GSq9BbnCvH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2021

“When you see it real speed it looks so dangerous. It’s almost like a car accident.

“He’s out of control and six studs are showing. We don’t want to see that in the game.

“That could be a career-defining challenge for Gabriel Jesus.”

gameday Man City v Leeds: Guardiola’s side look to take another step towards league glory

LIVE Kane to push for Spurs exit, Juventus eye shock Kean return, Liverpool to sign Kabak

latest Lampard reveals he’s turned down ‘flattering’ offers since Chelsea sacking

revealed Kane ready to leave Spurs if they don’t secure CL football

Improve Haaland and Kane deals, plus new defenders – the key to Spurs and United’s futures

Late drama Traore scores injury-time thunderbolt to increase Fulham’s relegation fears





