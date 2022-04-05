Cop Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Can We Play Multiplayer? – brakeflip

In Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, you’ll be able to play the two locally, but can we play multiplayer online? We answer you.

lego star wars the skywalker saga Available now starting Tuesday April 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch, and within the title, you’ll be able to play local coop thanks to split screen.

some people still wonder Is the game playable in online multiplayer And the answer is unfortunately no as explained by TT Games, the developers behind Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, on Twitter.

Is it possible to play co-op or online multiplayer on Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga?

If you want to know if it is possible to play LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga online co-op or multiplayer, well, the answer is no, It was also the developers of the game, TT Games who explained it on Twitter…