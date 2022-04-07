Copa Argentina in San Luis: Ticket sales for the match between San Lorenzo and Racing de Cordoba begin this Thursday

“Cyclone” and Cordoba “Academy” will face each other in La Punta on Wednesday, April 13. The online sale starts this Thursday and will be a one-on-one sale on Monday at San Luis and Villa Mercedes.

For the third year in a row, the Argentine Cup is coming to San Luis. This Wednesday, April 13 at 10:00 pm, San Lorenzo de Almagro and Racing de Córdoba will meet at the “Juan Gilberto Funes” Provincial Stadium for the 32nd final. This will be the first match the province will receive in 2022.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday through the online website www.autoentrada.com, starting at 8:00. Popular stalls will cost $1,500, open stalls will cost $2,000, and covered stalls will cost $2,500.

For those Pantanos who like to buy their tickets…