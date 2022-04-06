Copa Sudamericana: Free debut against Sierra in Brazil today | Meanwhile, Banfield receives the great Santoso.

will travel as an independent this Tuesday to the Brazilian Sierra, In which both will debut Device For Group G of the Copa SudamericanaWhich also makes La Guerra from Venezuela and General Caballero from Paraguay.

El Rojo – winner of the Copa Sudamericana in 2010 and 2017 – has just won with strength 1-0 in Central Barracks 8th date of K Zone B League Cup, where it is ranked seventh With 10 points, leading Tigre, five units behind Estudiantes La Plata and Boca Juniors.



For this meeting on Brazilian soil, Will not be able to trust the team led by Eduardo Dominguez defenders Sergio Barreto and Juan Insauraldethe reasons for both expelled in last international matchWhile attacking midfielder Damien…