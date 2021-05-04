Coperni harnesses Star Wars tech in new campaign – Wallpaper*

French label Coperni is continually harnessing the innovative intersection between fashion and technology. Last year, it honed in on the luxury world’s captivation with gaming, launching ‘Coperni Summer Camp,’ a series of interactive puzzles on its Instagram. The launch was a social media follow up to ‘Copernize your Life’, a wormhole-like series of Instagram profiles that led users deeper and deeper into its brand DNA. The brand’s accessories also allude to our ever-increasing relationship with the digital world, named the Wifi, Swipe and App. For spring it also created C+, an anti-bacterial fabric resistant to both rain and UV rays.

AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) have been utilised by brands over the past year, keen to bring online animation to collections viewed at home from a computer screen. But XR (Extended Reality) is the technological star of Coperni’s latest S/S 2021 campaign video. ‘Ready to Care’ is a dizzying spectacle which hones in the vast skyline of an imagined metropolis, and incorporates both digital and physical reality. The technology – which allows a viewer to interact with a virtual space as if it were real – was first used in the Star Wars’ The Mandalorian series (2019).

Dive into Coperni’s cutting edge campaign

Making of Coperni’s ‘Ready to Care’ S/S 2021 campaign

‘Ready to Care’ charts a series of friends who convene on the dizzyingly high beam of a building, where they dance, kiss in the rain and smoke, against a vertigo-inducing backdrop. Coperni founders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant enlisted music video directors, We Are From LA, to direct the brand’s cutting-edge campaign, who have also worked with Pharrell Williams and Dua Lipa. The film was created in Paris, in the first XR studio in France, opened by Julien Collect and Pierre Guy-Costanzo.

Coperni harnessed a host of different digital technologies to craft its 3D urban world. This includes Unreal Engine, a gaming software, and TouchDesigner, a visual language tool, and stYpe Red Eye camera tracking technologies, ensuring a camera’s movement is mapped to the content on an LED screen and then extending to create a 360-degree space. Get ready to dive into its dizzying world. §