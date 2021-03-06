Copy charge on sensational Saranga Dariya song

Love Story’s Saranga Dariya song has been in trend since its launch. The song is rocking chartbusters in addition to Saib Pallavi’s dance moves and Shekhar Kammula’s beautiful portrayal, thanks to peppy folk numbers and melodies. While the lyrics of the song were attributed to Suddala Ashok Teja, here is the twist. A controversy has surrounded the song as it is alleged to be mimicry.

Loading...

Mandali of Kesamudram in Warangal district and Komali, a folk singer from Intakannu village, are said to have sung the first Saranga Dariya song. Komali originally played the song to her grandmother and sang the song for the first time during the TV show Reel Ray Riley! Suddala Ashok Teja serves as the Chief Justice.

Loading...

Komali said that he was not given proper credit for the song in the film although his songs were used. She said that she came to know about using the song only after the promos of the song came out. He said that director Shekhar Kammula was also aware that he sang the song, but added that he was not given proper credit. Komali said that he had asked Shekhar Kammula and Sudalla Ashok Teja to give him the opportunity to sing the song, but in vain. He said that they told him that it was already late and the song was already done.

Loading...

Writer Sudhala Ashok Teja is different from Komali. Assuming that Komali sang the song at the Reel Ray Relay event, he says that the folk song has been in vogue for decades. He says that the tune is retained like any other folk tune or collective tune such as Mokajona Thotlow. He says that he has changed the lyrics of the song’s charanam while retaining some lines of the original song in Pallavi. She is the story behind Saranga Dariya from Love Story.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...