Cora O’Grady named woman who died on charity hike to Galti Mountain

A woman named Cora O’Grady from Michelstown, who died while hiking the Galty Mountains.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court following the death of a 51-year-old mother of two who became ill while participating in a climbing with Charlie charity event in the Galtimore Mountains in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Ms O’Grady was climbing Galtimore on Saturday with her children, Luke and Lily, aged 11 and 8, respectively.

Ms O’Grady, from Robert Street in Michelstown, was one of a group to climb Galtimore as part of hundreds of fundraising events nationwide for the Cork Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

The events were organized in tribute and support to the retired RTE broadcaster, Charlie Bird…