LATEST

Corey Anderson full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Avatar
By
Posted on
Corey Anderson full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Corey Anderson has superior to the semifinals of the Bellator mild heavyweight grand prix.

On Friday night time at Bellator 257, Anderson (15-5) fought Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-6-1) within the co-main occasion of what was a scheduled five-round contest within the quarterfinals of the grand prix.

Anderson didn’t want the 5 rounds. After almost ending Yagshimuradov within the second spherical with ground-and-pound, Anderson completed issues off within the third spherical. Anderson received a fast takedown within the third spherical and this time when he began throwing down strikes whereas win on high of Yagshimuradov, there was loads of time on the clock and Yagshimuradov couldn’t escape.

Following the combat, Anderson spoke to MyMMANews concerning the combat and his subsequent semi-final match up with present Bellator heavyweight champion and former mild heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. You possibly can watch his full post-fight press convention within the video above.

Corey Anderson (left) squares off towards Ryan Bader (proper) following Anderson’s Bellator 257 victory. Anderson and Bader will combat one another within the semifinals of the Bellator mild heavyweight grand prix.

For a full record of Bellator 257 outcomes, click on right here. Additionally, for extra protection on this combat, you may learn a round-by-round breakdown right here.

John Eric Poli
Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
22
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
22
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
19
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top