Corey Anderson full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Corey Anderson has superior to the semifinals of the Bellator mild heavyweight grand prix.

On Friday night time at Bellator 257, Anderson (15-5) fought Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-6-1) within the co-main occasion of what was a scheduled five-round contest within the quarterfinals of the grand prix.

Anderson didn’t want the 5 rounds. After almost ending Yagshimuradov within the second spherical with ground-and-pound, Anderson completed issues off within the third spherical. Anderson received a fast takedown within the third spherical and this time when he began throwing down strikes whereas win on high of Yagshimuradov, there was loads of time on the clock and Yagshimuradov couldn’t escape.

Following the combat, Anderson spoke to MyMMANews concerning the combat and his subsequent semi-final match up with present Bellator heavyweight champion and former mild heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. You possibly can watch his full post-fight press convention within the video above.

