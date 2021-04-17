Corey Anderson TKO’s Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov In Round Three At Bellator 257, Faces Bader Next

We’ve been given a fantastic evening of fights tonight at Bellator 257, the place we witnessed two light-heavyweight gran prix bouts go down.

The primary of these gran prix bouts got here between Corey Anderson and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov within the co-main occasion, whereas the second comes between Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Phil Davis, a important occasion title combat rematch of their 2018 showdown.

Their first encounter confirmed Nemkov defeat Davis through break up resolution after three rounds. Now they get 5 rounds to see who the higher man actually is.

Corey Anderson, like Phil Davis, is a former high 5 contender within the UFC at 205 lbs, and is coming off a second spherical TKO victory over Melvin Manhoef in his promotional debut.

Yagshimuradov then again is unknown to the general public, however is available in on an eight-fight win streak because the ACA light-heavyweight champion.

Proceed studying to see how this unimaginable light-heavyweight gran prix bout went down:

Official End result: Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov through TKO (elbows) at 2:15 of spherical three

Spherical 1

Anderson takes the middle as soon as the combat begins and will get his jab going instantly.

Yagshimuradov shortly exhibits off his fast fingers and energy, and likewise lands some fairly thunderous leg kicks.

Anderson’s first takedown try is denied, however he does get some good knees going to Yagshimuradov’s physique alongside the fence. Yagshimuradov threw and partially landed a spinning wheel kick on the finish of the spherical and had Anderson momentarily shocked from it.

Spherical 2

Yagshimuradov lands one other exhausting leg kick to start out spherical two, earlier than being pushed again into the cage by the pursuing Anderson. His takedown protection holds up as soon as once more, earlier than Anderson secures a visit off the one leg.

Anderson shortly secures mount and reigns down some vicious elbows from the highest for the final minute of the spherical.

Spherical 3

Anderson secures the takedown simply 30 seconds into spherical three, as he’s been capable of put on Yagshimuradov out at this level, and shortly secures mount as soon as once more. It didn’t take lengthy earlier than the combat was stopped on account of Anderson’s vicious ground-and-pound.

