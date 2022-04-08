Corey Conners in contention at 2022 Masters

Cory Connors of Listowel, Ontario, is in contention after the first round of the 2002 Masters from Augusta, Georgia on Thursday. He is currently at two-under-par, seventh but only three strokes behind leader of South Korea’s Sungjae Im, who is at -5.

Australia’s Cameron Smith is the only golfer in second place with -4. Then there’s a four-way tie between Americans Dustin Johnson and Scotty Scheffler, Chile’s Joaquin Nieman and England’s Danny Willett for fourth place at -3. Johnson won the Masters in 2020 and Willett won the Masters in 2016. Johnson also won the United States Open in 2016.

The Conners are at 2 with Jason Kokrak and Patrick Kentley. It should be noted that Johnson and Kokrak have Canadian connections. Kokrak a…