Corey Connors is making short-game progress as the Presidents Cup draws near

AUSTIN, Texas – When it was over, Corey Connors retreated to the driving range in an attempt to lick his wounds a bit. This is probably where he is most comfortable.

The Canadian has always carried a big stick on the PGA Tour—he’s ranked eighth in the strokes game: Off the Tee this season, the same spot he finished last campaign—but he’s focused his energy on honing his smaller game. is focused. During the semi-finals at WGC-Dell Technologies match play on Sunday, that short game failed them a bit at the turning point of a similar match.

Connors slightly missed his tee shot on the 130-yard 17th hole, but still sat in prime position to put pressure on his opponent, Kevin Kissner, who missed the green and had a delicate, long shot from above on a bank .

About 40 to…