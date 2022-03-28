Corey Connors is third at the World Golf Championships with a win over Dustin Johnson

Canada’s Corey Connors redeems himself after a semifinal loss to Kevin Kissner by defeating Dustin Johnson at Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

The Listowell, Ont., native won the first three holes, besting Johnson, three and one.

In the final, Scotty Schaeffler proved he was the hottest player in golf and now has the rankings to prove it.

Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Schaeffler won the finals for his third title in his last five starts, enough to take him to No. 1 in the world.

“I never met in my dreams,” Scheffler said at the trophy ceremony, before wiping suffocating and tears, a rare show of emotion for the 25-year-old Texan. “I just play golf. I love to compete. I’m happy to be here, you know?”

