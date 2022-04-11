Corey Connors’ Masters performance was worth celebrating

Corey Connors rarely shows emotion on the golf course, but he offered a trifecta after birding the 18th hole on Sunday at the Masters – a fist pump, a smile and a wave to the crowd.

It was worth celebrating. The Listowel, Ont., native shot 2-under 70 on Sunday and ended up under 3 for the week. He finished in a tie for sixth place, the best finish at the Masters by a Canadian since 2005, when Mike Weir finished fifth, and his third straight top-10 finish at Augusta National. He became the first Canadian since Stan Leonard in 1958-60 to finish in the top 10 of the Masters for three consecutive years.

“I think every part of my game was working this week,” said Connors, who shot seven shots behind Scottie Scheffler’s winning total. “Overall, I am happy with this round. Nice way…