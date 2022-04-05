Corey Fein sentenced to life without parole for 25 years

The man who killed Chrissy Pejcinowski and her two children in a vicious attack in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no prospect of parole.

Corey Fenn was found guilty of the second-degree murders of Chrissy, 39, Roy, 14, and Vanna, 13.

This happened in March 2018 at Pejcinovski’s Ajax home.

The judge decided that the disqualification of parole for Pejinowski and Roy’s death would be carried out simultaneously, but reserved his ruling regarding Vana’s death.

He said the Supreme Court needs to decide on the constitutionality of imposing the period of disqualification of parole for multiple murders.

The Crown was seeking 72 years before Fain could apply for parole.

Second degree murder at least 10 years before parole…