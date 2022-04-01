Cork may refuse to travel to Killarney; Leona Maguire makes a steady start

cork football player Munster may rule out Kerry for semi-finals After a meeting late last night. A statement from the players is expected today after the match for Killarney is fixed, despite requests from their management that it is proceeding to Pyrak U Rin. Paul Manion doesn’t look ready to return As for the Dublin football team, explaining at a media event: “It is well documented the commitment and time it takes to play inter-county football. Sometimes it can bubble up a bit when you’re in it. I’ve enjoyed being able to spend a little more time outside of him and focus on the club and other things. It’s been a good time.”