Cork mother-of-who died on Galtis ‘Pleasure to meet’

The woman, who died on Saturday while climbing Mount Galty, is locally named Cora O’Grady.

She was descending from the 3,000 feet summit of Galtimore Climb when she suddenly became unwell.

In her 50s, she is the mother-in-law of two young children and lived in Michelstown, Cork.

Cork County Council Councilor K Dawson told Irish Examiner: “The whole city is in shock.”

She was a lovely bubbly lady and a pleasure to meet her. We are all heartbroken and shocked.

Fellow counselor, Frank O’Flynn, said: “This is very sad and our thoughts are with the friends and family of this woman at this time.

“There were a lot of people on the Galtimore Climb all day long, and I think a lot of them were in honor of Charlie Bird.

