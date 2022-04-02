Cork v Waterford recap: Scores and results as Waterford are crowned League Champions

A four-goal blitz from Waterford handed Deus victory in the 2022 National Hurling League final over Cork at Semple Stadium this evening.

Waterford controlled the entire game and honestly never looked like a loser. In a competitive first 30 minutes, both sides had their moments before the two-minute period turned the game on its head.

Entering the 25th minute, both the sides got seven points each. Two minutes later, Waterford led to six after a quick-fire double from Paddy Curran and Shane Bennett.

Since that time, Waterford has never looked like throwing it away. And while Cork showed great quality and character to keep the game relatively competitive, the brilliant Stephen Bennett was simply too hot to handle, as he cemented his position as one of the best…