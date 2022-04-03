Cork woman dies climbing Galti Mountains with her children

A Cork woman who died while climbing Galti Mountain in Tipperary for a charity event with her two children has been named locally.

Cora O’Grady, 51, of Mitchellstown, was taking part in a Climb with Charlie event with her two children, 11-year-old Luke and 8-year-old Lily, on Saturday when her health took a turn for the worse.

Miss O’Grady fell near the summit of Galtimore Mountain. Though paramedics tried to revive him, he was declared brought dead on the spot around 2 pm. His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

Cahir Gardai was informed of his death and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The local community is in shock and grief at the passing of Miss O’Grady. Friends and relatives have started paying tribute to the Mitchellstown woman.

“My sister…