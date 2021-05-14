Corn Tech Update – May14, 2021 – The Andersons Trade Group – andersonsgrain.com

LATEST

Grain Market Commentary

Friday, May 14, 2021

by Jacob Christy, Senior Merchant, The Andersons

The volatile month of May continues with the market losing premium following the USDA report Wednesday and a better weather forecast for early U.S. growth. Prices fell 95c since Friday’s close, after rallying 74c the previous week. The average daily price range for the month has ballooned to over 25c so far. And yet, new crop futures have only given back half the rally from the March 31st intentions numbers. Where do we go from here?

Taking a look at the corn chart shows the ever accelerating roller coaster ride futures have been on this month. In heavy volume, prices finished today on the lows, below the 550 mark, and under both the 12- and 26-day exponential moving averages for the first time since the March intentions report. The negative momentum from today’s close points the market to its 50-day moving average and lower Fibonacci band both found from 517-520. Turning momentum back higher will first require a close above those quicker moving averages. If price can achieve this, expect 600 to be a very popular sale.

May has been the tale of two weeks. The wild ride we expected is here and likely just warming up. Look for price reactions around 550 to indicate if this weeks break has been enough. If we see further weakness Sunday night expect the market wants to see what interest lies at the 50-day moving average, an indicator the market has only closed below once since November. Stay tuned.

