Corona Affected Families: Ration, pension, studies, Kejriwal’s big announcement for Corona afflicted families

Corona has worsened the condition of everyone across the country, earners are in poor condition due to the lockdown, in such a situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made big announcements for the victims of the corona epidemic.

He has said that every month the children orphaned due to corona will be given a help of Rs 2500, the education of these children will be free. On the other hand, the only person in the house who did not live due to Corona will also be given pension.

The families of those who died from the corona will be given a compensation of 50-50 thousand rupees. Apart from this, those people who are in need in Delhi but do not have a card will get ration. Every needy will get 10 kg ration in a month.