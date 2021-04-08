Corona Cases Double In 7 Days In Delhi, Infection Rate Among Youth High – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Corona cases double in 7 days in Delhi, infection rate among youth high
Corona cases double in 7 days in Delhi, infection rate among youth high
Corona cases double in 7 days in Delhi, infection rate among youth high

Corona cases double in 7 days in Delhi: The corona infection rate in Delhi is also picking up pace which is quite alarming. The transition rate on April 1 was 3.57%, which has increased to 6.10% by April 7. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the three-time peak in Delhi was slowly increasing cases but this time the corona cases are increasing very fast. The rate of corona infection is particularly high among the youth.

Corona cases in the country’s capital are doubling in just 7 days. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said corona cases have doubled every week in the last one month.

Delhi recorded 2790 corona cases on April 1, and according to a health Miracle issued on Wednesday, more than 90,000 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, out of which 5506 people have been found corona positive while 20 people have died from corona.

The corona infection rate in Delhi is also picking up pace which is quite alarming. The transition rate on April 1 was 3.57%, which has increased to 6.10% by April 7. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the three-time peak in Delhi was slowly increasing cases but this time the corona cases are increasing very fast. The rate of corona infection is particularly high among the youth.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain further said that the infection rate is 25% in Maharashtra, 18% in Chhattisgarh. Many states have crossed 10% and Delhi has also crossed 6%. The whole country is running on a kind of trend, more in cities and a little less in rural areas. In all the cities, the trend is going back and forth for about 1 week.

On the rapidly rising death figures in the month of April, Satyendra Jain said the current death rate in Delhi is 0.4%. He said the death rate was 2-3% in November when the last peak of corona occurred. Accordingly, the deaths are quite low right now. This time it looks like the corona is spreading quite fast but the severity is low and deaths are also low.

