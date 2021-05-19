ENTERTAINMENT

Corona: CSK star quietly helping people in Corona, Sonu Sood revealed

The third wave of Corona virus has wreaked havoc in India. He has done an act that makes him want to salute this CSK player when millions of people are infected every day.


Fans of Chennai Super Kings player happy
Was quietly helping people
Thanks for tweeting Sonu Sood
While the celebs have come forward to help in the Corona epidemic, there is also a player who has been quietly helping without making headlines.

The biggest help was given by Bollywood star Sonu Sood. Last year he drove people home and paid for some people’s surgeries. Sonu has helped people with things like medicine, oxygen, ICU and Remedivir this year. He revealed that a player from Chennai Super Kings was constantly helping him and Sonu also thanked him for the move.

Karan Sharma is helping Sonu
Sonu said that Karan Sharma of Chennai has helped him in his fight against Corona. Once again, thank you very much for your support in the Sonu Sood Foundation, which inspires the youth of that country. Truly people like you make this world a beautiful place.

Sonu also helped the players
Earlier, Sonu Sood had also helped some cricketers through Twitter. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was helped and a curative injection was given at his request. Suresh Raina also requested Sonu for a relative on social media and Sonu replied.

