Corona epidemic is closed in a parlor, so do a hair spa at home, know the whole method here

Hair spa is necessary to make the hair beautiful and strong, we go to the parlor for the spa, but now everything is closed due to the corona, so today we are telling you some method by which you can do your hair spa at home. Can make it healthy and beautiful. This method is in 5 steps, let’s know about this method.

1 – Head Massage:

First of all, massage your head with lukewarm coconut oil. Doing this will not only increase the blood circulation of your head, but also increase your hair.

2 – Give steam to hair
In this second step, squeeze the towel soaked in lukewarm water and tie it well with your head. By doing this, the oil applied to your head reaches inside and you get the full benefit of it. You should keep the towel tied with your head for at least 10 minutes.

3 – Shampoo
In the third step, you wash your head with a good shampoo. Note that you should wash your head only with cold water and not with warm water.

4 – Make conditioner
Now conditioner your hair and wash the hair again with cold water.


5 – Use hair mask
This is the last step. To make a hair mask, you break 2 eggs and mix honey and coconut oil in it. Now mix everything well and apply it on your hair and after 20 minutes wash your hair thoroughly with shampoo. In this way your hair spa gets done sitting at home in these 5 steps. Also tell you that to keep your hair healthy and beautiful, you should do a hair spa at least once a month.

