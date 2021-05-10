Corona havoc in Pakistan, lock-down extended for 10 days

Islamabad: Pakistan announced a lockout to curb the increasing number of coronovirus infections. According to Gulf News report, authorities in Pakistan are locking the entire country for the next 10 days from May 8.

The government of Pakistan first declared Eid holidays from 8 to 15. May. Now the authorities announced a complete ban on unnecessary movement of people and any kind of gathering at any place during these 10 days of lockout. Geo News reported the NCOC citing that the nation reported 120 more deaths from coronovirus, the national death toll being 18797 on Saturday. Approximately 4109 more active cases with recorded infections were recorded, bringing the total of Keselod to 854240 nationwide. Pakistan’s infectious diseases physician Dr. Faisal Sultan has warned that COVID-19 cases may increase again. Care is needed in this ‘critical period’ to curb the situation when we are looking at the last days of the month of Ramadan while Eid is fast approaching.

Heath Dr., special assistant to Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Faisal also said that there were some ‘early signs of stability’ in the third wave of coronovirus in Pakistan.