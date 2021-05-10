ENTERTAINMENT

Corona havoc in Pakistan, lock-down extended for 10 days

Avatar

Islamabad: Pakistan announced a lockout to curb the increasing number of coronovirus infections. According to Gulf News report, authorities in Pakistan are locking the entire country for the next 10 days from May 8.

The government of Pakistan first declared Eid holidays from 8 to 15. May. Now the authorities announced a complete ban on unnecessary movement of people and any kind of gathering at any place during these 10 days of lockout. Geo News reported the NCOC citing that the nation reported 120 more deaths from coronovirus, the national death toll being 18797 on Saturday. Approximately 4109 more active cases with recorded infections were recorded, bringing the total of Keselod to 854240 nationwide. Pakistan’s infectious diseases physician Dr. Faisal Sultan has warned that COVID-19 cases may increase again. Care is needed in this ‘critical period’ to curb the situation when we are looking at the last days of the month of Ramadan while Eid is fast approaching.

Heath Dr., special assistant to Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Faisal also said that there were some ‘early signs of stability’ in the third wave of coronovirus in Pakistan.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top