Corona infected patients are also in your house, so take care of these things, you will not be infected

The second wave of Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country, new cases of infection are being set every day, increasing number of patients has led to shortage of beds in hospitals. In such a situation, if you do not have much trouble, then you can do your remedy at home, if there are many corona infected in your house and you are taking care of them, then know how you can protect yourself by taking care of the patient. is.

If your house is small and it has only one room, it is very important that you keep a distance of at least 6 feet between you and the patient. You should keep the room window and doors open at all times and keep a double mask at all times and hands. After wearing globs, even after a while cleaning hands with soap or hand sanitizer.

If at home you are sharing the same bathroom with the corona patient, then you should try to complete your routine work before going to the bathroom of the patient and then use the patient bathroom later, if after using the patient’s bathroom If you or any other household member is using the bathroom, then sanitize it thoroughly before using the bathroom.

If someone in your house is corona infected, then separate the household utensils for their use and do not touch them repeatedly, keep them separate from the remaining utensils in the event of washing and wash them with warm water.

