Corona is increased by using cow dung and immunity increases, know whether this is true!



Outbreak of second wave of corona virus is killing thousands of people everyday. People are doing everything possible to keep themselves safe. Then whether it is talk of making a decoction or other home remedies. But amidst all this, it is rumored that cow dung and urine are helpful in removing the corona and also increases immunity, people justify it scientifically.

But doctors in India are warning against the practice of using cow dung. They are saying that there is no scientific evidence of its effectiveness and there is a risk of spreading other diseases.

Some people in the state of Gujarat in western India are going to the cows’ ashrams once a week to cover their bodies with cow dung and urine, hoping that it will boost their immunity or overcome coronavirus. will help. Dr. JA Jayalal, National President of the Indian Medical Association, said, “There is no solid scientific evidence.”