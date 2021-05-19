ENTERTAINMENT

Corona: Keep these things in mind when buying a Pulse oximeter

At this time, the demand for oximeters has increased significantly due to the Corona period. Corona-infected people who are in home isolation use oximeters to check their own oxygen levels. This can easily check the oxygen level in the blood. Most people take the fingertip oximeter for home.

The price of the fingertip pulse oximeter is also much lower than the other two oximeters. So today we have brought such tips for you that you have to keep in mind before buying an oximeter.

Accuracy

The accuracy level of the oximeter must be corrected. For this, there is no specific way to check Accuracy in Pulse Oximeter. For this, you have to take two pulse oximeters and see if both are showing the same value. You should also read his review.

cost

Finger pulse oximeter costs less than the rest of the oximeter. It can cost from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Now due to their increased demand, you will also get oximeters available at a lower price. But it is not necessary that expensive oximeter will work only.

Feature and brand

You should get its brand checked before purchasing finger pulse oximeter. Take a pulse oximeter of a good brand only. You also need to check its many features like display, water resistance.

