ENTERTAINMENT

Corona: Kovid-19 infection is more dangerous in obese individuals

Avatar

Obesity has now become a major challenge as patients struggle with the corona. This corona exacerbates difficulties in the patient.


Expert opinion
Increases waist and abdominal fat
Obesity is a challenge in the corona epidemic

The slim waist, which is considered the basis of fitness, helps in the fight of the corona. But at the same time obese individuals have difficulty treating the corona. Due to this, there is increasing concern. Treatment of corona has found that if the patient is struggling with another disease, treatment and recovery can be difficult. The obese patient also takes time to recover at this time.

What do doctors say
Doctors say that young people who have become fat in a year are at greater risk. Corona increases difficulty among obese people. The third wave is also set to arrive at this time, so you need to focus on fitness.


What do the experts say
Critical Disease Surveillance Specialist Drs. Noor Mohammed says that abdominal pressure reduces lung capacity. Lungs shrink due to accumulation of fat on the stomach and chest. Obese people also require a bipap and ventilator for a long time. If you do not have belly fat, you are more likely to recover. Experts believe that lung diffusion is a major activity in the treatment of corona and this leads to painful results in obesity. The shape of the mask is also becoming a challenge as the country suffers from lack of oxygen. General obesity in the coronary epidemic also invites trouble.

Stay home and exercise in lockdown
Experts say that the first wave of obesity among young people was also dangerous, as people stayed indoors for a long time during the lockdown and gained weight. He was not exercising and because of this, many people had low oxygen levels due to sleep apnea. The doctor says that even if you have been vaccinated, if you exercise daily, the risk of going to the hospital is reduced. He said “Hopefully, the third wave will not come, but if it does, then you need to prepare yourself in advance”. Exercise 1-2 hours a day, a healthy diet and a dose of vaccine will play an important role in protecting you from corona.

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top