Corona: Kovid-19 infection is more dangerous in obese individuals

The slim waist, which is considered the basis of fitness, helps in the fight of the corona. But at the same time obese individuals have difficulty treating the corona. Due to this, there is increasing concern. Treatment of corona has found that if the patient is struggling with another disease, treatment and recovery can be difficult. The obese patient also takes time to recover at this time.

Doctors say that young people who have become fat in a year are at greater risk. Corona increases difficulty among obese people. The third wave is also set to arrive at this time, so you need to focus on fitness.





Critical Disease Surveillance Specialist Drs. Noor Mohammed says that abdominal pressure reduces lung capacity. Lungs shrink due to accumulation of fat on the stomach and chest. Obese people also require a bipap and ventilator for a long time. If you do not have belly fat, you are more likely to recover. Experts believe that lung diffusion is a major activity in the treatment of corona and this leads to painful results in obesity. The shape of the mask is also becoming a challenge as the country suffers from lack of oxygen. General obesity in the coronary epidemic also invites trouble.

Experts say that the first wave of obesity among young people was also dangerous, as people stayed indoors for a long time during the lockdown and gained weight. He was not exercising and because of this, many people had low oxygen levels due to sleep apnea. The doctor says that even if you have been vaccinated, if you exercise daily, the risk of going to the hospital is reduced. He said “Hopefully, the third wave will not come, but if it does, then you need to prepare yourself in advance”. Exercise 1-2 hours a day, a healthy diet and a dose of vaccine will play an important role in protecting you from corona.