ENTERTAINMENT

Corona Medicine: 10,000 doses of anti-corona drug 2-DG ready, Rajnath Singh and Harsh Vardhan will launch today

To play a decisive role in the battle with Corona, DRDO’s anti-covid medicine, 2DG (2-DG) will be available to patients from May 17, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday. Will release


Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will launch this medicine at 10.30 am today. After the launch, it will start getting patients in the next one or two days. If sources are to be believed, its 10,000 doses have been prepared in the Doctor Reddy’s Lab of Hyderabad.

The Defense Ministry earlier this month reported that the emergency use of this drug on patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Kovid-19 has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Related Items:

Most Popular

95
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
87
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top