Corona Medicine: 10,000 doses of anti-corona drug 2-DG ready, Rajnath Singh and Harsh Vardhan will launch today

To play a decisive role in the battle with Corona, DRDO’s anti-covid medicine, 2DG (2-DG) will be available to patients from May 17, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday. Will release



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will launch this medicine at 10.30 am today. After the launch, it will start getting patients in the next one or two days. If sources are to be believed, its 10,000 doses have been prepared in the Doctor Reddy’s Lab of Hyderabad.

The Defense Ministry earlier this month reported that the emergency use of this drug on patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Kovid-19 has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).