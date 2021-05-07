ENTERTAINMENT

Corona medicines are very beneficial for patients

People in the country are still fighting against the second wave of corona virus that some experts have suggested is the possibility of a third wave of corona. The main symptoms of Kovid-19 are fever, cough and breathing problems. The sick may also have problems with fatigue, body pain and nasal congestion, sore throat and vomiting-diarrhea; Please tell that in many countries, the fourth wave of corona virus has arrived. However, until when the third wave of Corona will arrive in the country, nothing has been said. Friends, the biggest challenge before people is to protect themselves from the corona virus. To avoid corona, it is very important for the person’s immune system to be strong. A person who has good immunity does not easily become a victim of corona. Friends, today we are telling you some home remedies which will help increase immunity after adoption.

Friends, for your information, tell us that Giloy is a miracle drug. It proves effective to reduce fever as well as increase immunity of a person. Consumption of this drug is beneficial for patients ranging from diabetes, phlegm, acidity, arthritis, liver, heart disease to cancer.

Friends, after you have grinded the stalk of Giloy in a glass of water, boil it on low heat. Now add a pinch of turmeric to it as well. When this water becomes half then filter it and drink it like tea.

