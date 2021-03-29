Corona not spread from Wuhan lab, has reached human from any animal – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

How the corona virus spread, how it reached humans, studies have been going on for the last one year. The World Health Organization team recently visited the city of Wuhan in China to find out. Actually, the case of corona infection was reported for the first time in Wuhan itself. China has long been accused of spreading the corona virus from its lab in Wuhan. However, China has always denied this. Now a study by the World Health Organization is claiming that the corona has not spread from Wuhan Lab, rather it has passed from an animal to a human being.



According to the World Health Organization team that visited China to find out the origin of the corona virus, the corona virus is expected to spread to humans via bats from other animals. There is little chance of the virus spreading from the lab. This information is given in the draft report of the investigation team received by news agency AP.



According to media reports, the World Health Organization’s investigative team has proposed further investigation on all other aspects except the aspect of the virus leaking from the lab. A World Health Organization official said last week that he expected a report on the origin of the corona to be released within the next few days. It is being told that this report contains four principles and a possible conclusion.

In fact, there has been a continuous delay in the release of the report, which has also raised many questions. It is being said that the Chinese side is not trying to influence the results of the investigation so that China is not blamed for spreading the epidemic.