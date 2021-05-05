Corona patients refrain from eating these things, otherwise recovery from illness will be difficult

We all know that the coronavirus damages our immune system, as well as the lungs, so take care that you do not have any food, if you are infected with corona or are emerging from this disease, then eat healthy things. Avoid eating more spices, fried – roasted things, packaged food.



Spicy food is not suitable for coronavirus patients, use black pepper instead of red chili. It has anti microbial and anti bacterial properties.

While recovering from corona, you feel like eating fried roasted things, but you should avoid eating such things. These types of things are difficult to digest, which affects your immune system. This increases the amount of bed cholesterol.

During infection and recovery, drinking any type of sugar drinks should be avoided, drinking these drinks causes swelling in the body as well as difficulty in recovery.