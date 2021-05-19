Corona: Singapore responded to Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet, saying- no new variants, was already in India

Singapore on Tuesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim. The above version is from India.





Singapore on Tuesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that a new Corona strain seen in Singapore could bring a third wave to India. Singapore said that at present there have been several cases of the ‘B.1.617.2’ version and it was first found in India.





Earlier, the Delhi CMA had appealed to the Center to immediately cancel flights from Singapore. He said that new forms of corona have been found in Singapore which are extremely dangerous for children.



Singapore issued a statement on behalf of the Ministry of Health citing Indian media reports and there is no truth in these reports. According to the statement, there is no version of Singapore. In recent weeks there have been several cases in Corona’s ‘B.1.617.2’ strain and it was first found in India. The Singapore Embassy in India released the statement quoting the Delhi CM’s tweet from its official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had responded to Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal has been operating international flights since March 2020. There is also no air bubble with Singapore. We are bringing back stranded Indians with just a few flights to Vande India. These are our people. Nevertheless, we keep an eye on the situation. All precautions are being taken.