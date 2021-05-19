ENTERTAINMENT

Corona: Singapore responded to Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet, saying- no new variants, was already in India

Singapore on Tuesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim. The above version is from India.


Singapore rejected Kejriwal’s claim
Singapore’s health ministry responded to Kejriwal
Singapore said the variant was first found in India
Singapore rejected Kejriwal’s claim

Singapore on Tuesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that a new Corona strain seen in Singapore could bring a third wave to India. Singapore said that at present there have been several cases of the ‘B.1.617.2’ version and it was first found in India.


What did Kejriwal say

Earlier, the Delhi CMA had appealed to the Center to immediately cancel flights from Singapore. He said that new forms of corona have been found in Singapore which are extremely dangerous for children.


Singapore Health Ministry gave this answer to Kejriwal

Singapore issued a statement on behalf of the Ministry of Health citing Indian media reports and there is no truth in these reports. According to the statement, there is no version of Singapore. In recent weeks there have been several cases in Corona’s ‘B.1.617.2’ strain and it was first found in India. The Singapore Embassy in India released the statement quoting the Delhi CM’s tweet from its official Twitter handle.

Replying to Kejriwal, Hardeep Singh Puri said that…

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had responded to Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal has been operating international flights since March 2020. There is also no air bubble with Singapore. We are bringing back stranded Indians with just a few flights to Vande India. These are our people. Nevertheless, we keep an eye on the situation. All precautions are being taken.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
46
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top